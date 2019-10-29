|
|
Allen Aubrey Ritchey died Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at the Providence Benedictine Nursing Center in Mt. Angel, Oregon.
He was born in Montevista, Colorado on October 9, 1943 and was raised in Hacienda Heights, California, where he lettered in high school baseball. He served four years in the Army Air National Guard.
The family moved to Dallas, Oregon when he was a young man. He worked as an auto body technician at Acme/Holland Collision Service in Silverton from 1986 to his retirement in 2006. He worked another 20 years in his shop at his home on South Abiqua.
As a young man Allen aspired to be a veterinarian. Life had other plans, but his lifelong love for animals was expressed in many pets over the years, including pygmy goats and guinea pigs. He had an extensive knowledge of tropical fish, for which he held a special affection, tending as many as 20 aquariums in his home at one point. Allen enjoyed traveling across Oregon in search of some particular species to add to his collection.
On the several trips he and wife Sandi took to warmer climates, Allen loved to snorkel and take in the beauty of exotic fish in their natural environment. He enjoyed the ocean and was fond of ocean cruises and many travels shared with family and friends.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Silverton and served as Exalted Ruler from 1999-2000. He also served as chairman of the board of trustees and was active and valued for his many insightful contributions to Elks events.
For many years Allen served as coach and umpire in the Silverton Little League system.
He was a quiet, creative man who valued hard work, high standards, and actions over words. He loved yardwork and was always busy around the home with any number of projects.
He spent countless hours in his shop, where his craft was also his art. An exacting perfectionist with a keen eye and sure hand at detail, he was always ready to help out family members with car crunches or other auto needs. For many years he was in constant demand through the community for his skill, work ethic, honesty, and absolute dedication to excellence in his work.
Allen was a master at car restoration. He had a particular love for classic cars and restored many, including a 1928 Model T, a 1932 Model A, and several older model Volkswagons.
Allen was a man of large heart and generous spirit, completely dedicated to his family and an unwavering friend to many.
He is survived by wife Sandi; sons Kyle (Lisa) in Silverton, Todd in Silverton, Sean (Laura) in Salem, and Jeff in Silverton; brother Charles (Elaine) in Medford; eight grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents Gilbert and Alice; brother Paul; son Brian; grandson Jeffrey.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 1 P.M at the Silverton Elks Lodge.
Donations may be made to the Providence Benedictine Nursing Center or the Willamette Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2019