Fox - Allen Eugene Chappell, 68, passed at his home in Fox, Oregon on April 14, 2019.

A native of the Willamette Valley, Allen retired from log-truck driving/dispatching and moved to Fox, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lilia Chappell; and brothers Jack and Kenneth.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly McGirr, brothers Bill, John, LeRoy, and Jim, and his daughter Brook.

On Saturday, June 29, we will hold celebration of Allen's life at the Beaver Grove area of the Cascade Gateway Park in Salem between10a and 2p. Please bring a potluck item and your own beverage (no alcohol), and memories of Allen to share.

Memorial contributions may be made to Powerland Heritage Park through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019
