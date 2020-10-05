Allen Ernest Dozler
Stayton - Allen, 81, passed away, October 1, 2020 after recently being diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time of his passing, he was resting peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was a resident of Stayton all his life. He was born in Salem on January 27, 1939 to Ernest and Clara Dozler. After high school and some college Allen went to work as a purchasing manager for Stayton Canning Company later renamed Norpac Foods Inc. Allen married Judy Doerfler on May 16, 1959 in Sublimity and together they raised 4 children in Stayton. Over many years he was affiliated with Knights of Columbus of Shaw, the Elks Lodge in Silverton, the Moose Lodge in Stayton, and the Silverton Flywheels Car Club. Allen served on a variety of boards throughout the years, including Marion County Fair board, Food Industry Credit Union Board, and Sublimity Harvest Festival Board. Allen volunteered for the past 20 years for the Restoration Department at Evergreen Aviation Museum, and helped rebuild the Spruce Goose for display. He was the commentator for Stayton High School football, basketball and the Harvest Festival for many years. When his children were young, he was heavily involved with the orchestrating the Punt, Pass & Kick program in Stayton. Allen's hobbies included his love for the piano and his collection of banjos which he enjoyed playing for his family & friends. He loved hunting, fishing, his classic car collection over the years and being the master of genealogy and family historian. Allen is survived by his wife: Judy (Doerfler) Dozler of Stayton; his sister, LaVeta (Art) Christiansen of Stayton, his sons: Brent (Sue) Dozler of Aumsville and Marty (Amy) Dozler of Aumsville; his daughters: Kellie (Russ) Martin of Happy Valley and Kari (Brad) Chalstrom of Truckee, California, plus 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A private family Recitation of Rosary will be Monday Oct. 5th, and private family Mass will be on Tuesday Oct. 6th and a public graveside service will be Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 10:30AM at St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service.