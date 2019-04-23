|
|
Allen Moses Schrock
Dallas - June 12, 1939 - April 2, 2019
Allen Schrock of Dallas passed away on April 2, 2019 due to complications from cancer. Allen was a long-time Dallas resident and owner of Allen Construction. He originated in Mississippi but ventured to the West Coast where he met and married Doreen, his wife of 52 years. Besides his wife, Allen is survived by his 3 children: Jon (wife Heidi), Renée, and Tami White (husband Jason). He also has 7 glorious grandchildren. Allen is loved and remembered for his hard work and dedication to his family. A private gathering for friends and family is scheduled for April 27 in Dallas.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 23, 2019