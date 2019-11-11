|
|
Allen Newton Schlag
ALLEN NEWTON SCHLAG 82, of Keizer, OR died November 7, 2019. He was born to the late Albert and Helen Schlag (Newton) of Independence, OR on October 23, 1937 in Salem, OR. In 1955 he graduated from Central High School located in Independence, OR. He worked as a delivery driver for 35 years at Blue Bell Potato Chip company before retiring in 1994. Allen loved fishing, baseball, trap shooting and dogs, in particular bull terriers. He and his cousin are the founders of Fat Schlag's Sausage the best philly style sausage dogs available at most premier Oregon festivals and events. Finally, Allen Schlag truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be joining many family and friends in heaven but especially his beloved daughter Jalen Miller of Gervais OR. He is survived by his wife Janet Schlag and daughter's Patty Johnson and Kathryn Schlag of Salem OR, and Sharla Hartgraves of Tempe, AZ. His grandchildren include Janay Miller, Calvin Miller, Mandy Miller, Rodney Miller, Crystal Johnson, Nicole Diaz, Maxwell Hartgraves, and Jackson Hartgraves. He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Keizer Elks on November 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm. In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Bull Terrier Rescue INC and it is fully tax deductible.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019