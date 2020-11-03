1/
Allen R. Shields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen R. Shields

Hermiston - January 10, 1948-October 31, 2020 age 72. Allen was born in Salem, OR to Roy and Jean Shields. He graduated from South Salem High School, entered the Army, and served a year in Vietnam.

His parents, sister Karen Johnson, and granddaughter Laura Shields, welcomed him to heaven.

He is survived by his wife Janet, his son Michael Shields (Lupe) grandson Alexander, his daughters Connie Graybeal (Trevor), grandsons Jacob and Nathan, and Erin Tobin (Patrick), grandson Sullivan, sister Peggy Foster, brothers Dennis Saunders, Donald Shields, David Shields and Geoffrey Shields. Step-daughter Merry Braewald, step-son Bryan Gearey, step-granddaughter Erin Cordell, step-great granddaughters Elisabeth and Ottavia.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is caring for the family.

He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland OR.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved