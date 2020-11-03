Allen R. Shields



Hermiston - January 10, 1948-October 31, 2020 age 72. Allen was born in Salem, OR to Roy and Jean Shields. He graduated from South Salem High School, entered the Army, and served a year in Vietnam.



His parents, sister Karen Johnson, and granddaughter Laura Shields, welcomed him to heaven.



He is survived by his wife Janet, his son Michael Shields (Lupe) grandson Alexander, his daughters Connie Graybeal (Trevor), grandsons Jacob and Nathan, and Erin Tobin (Patrick), grandson Sullivan, sister Peggy Foster, brothers Dennis Saunders, Donald Shields, David Shields and Geoffrey Shields. Step-daughter Merry Braewald, step-son Bryan Gearey, step-granddaughter Erin Cordell, step-great granddaughters Elisabeth and Ottavia.



Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is caring for the family.



He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland OR.









