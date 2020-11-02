1/1
Allen Shields
Allen Shields

Roy and Jean Shields his parents, his sister Karen and his granddaughter Laura preceded Allen in death; Allen was born in Salem to Roy and Jean Shield s on January 10th 1948. He died October 31st 2020 in Richland WA. from complication due to Corvid 19. He is survived by his wife of 16 years Janet. His Brothers Denny Saunders (wife Connie) Donald (wife Margaret) David (wife

Julie) Geoff (wife Hazel). His two daughters Connie Graybeal (husband Trevor) Erin (husband Patrick) and his son Mike (wife Lupe) he leaves behind his four grandsons Jacob, Alex, Nathan, and Sullivan. His granddaughter by marriage Erin Cordell (husband Steven) his two great-granddaughter Elisabeth and Ottavia. Allen graduated from South Salem High School in 1966, shortly there after join the Army in 1967. He was in Vietnam for a year before being transferred to Fort Hood TX . He was discharged in 1970. With the rank of Sargent.. Allen will be missed by all. He was a loving Husband; Father; Brother ; and grandfather.

He will be laid to rest in Willamette National Cemetery

Burns Mortuary in Hermiston OR making all of arrangements.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
