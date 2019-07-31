|
Allen Westlake
Keizer - Allen Ray Westlake went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ersa Westlake.
Allen was born in Bend, Oregon but spent his high school years in Salem, OR where he graduated from Salem Academy. There he played football and ran track. It was also there that he met his wife-to-be, Judi McClellan.
Allen worked at Moore Business Forms for 33 years. His hobbies included singing with the Salem SenateAires for a number of years and he was a past-President of that organization. He also loved drag racing, including the building of his own super-comp car named Slightly Altered. He was a past board member of the Pacific NW Super Comp Association.
Allen is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judi; his daughters Terri Morford (Jeff), Lynn Wiebe (Tom), 3 grandsons - Joshua Wiebe (April), Jeremy Burger (Danae), Christopher Burger (Britney) and 5 great-grandchildren.
At his request no formal services are planned. An informal gathering is being planned for a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 31, 2019