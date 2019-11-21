|
Allison Colfax
Keizer - Our beloved Allison Colfax went to be with Jesus on November 12, 2019.
Her love and grace will be missed by many but will remain in our hearts forever. Allison loved to be creative in art, writing, and fashion. She was an intelligent, kind, and peaceful girl for anyone who got to spend time with her. Our hearts know she is in a better place and we will miss her very much. She touched the lives of many friends, teachers, schoolmates, and her family. She always let her bright smile and wits keep her loved ones excited to be with her. Her legacy will remain with us forever and her beautiful soul is now reunited with her mom in heaven. She is survived by her father Dave Colfax, her brother Gordon Colfax and sister-in-law Amanda Colfax, her brother Graham Colfax, and her Grandmother Helen Botnarescue. We know her friends and family will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life Service in memory of Allison will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Dayspring Church, 1755 Lockhaven Dr NE, Keizer, OR 97303, with Pastor Bob Harris officiating.
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."
Forever loved Ali.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019