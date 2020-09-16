1/1
Alma Fay Fitzgerald
Alma Fay Fitzgerald

Dallas - Alma Fay Fitzgerald, 85, a resident of Dallas died Monday, September 14, 2020 in McMinnville. She was born on November 27, 1934 in Payne County, Oklahoma. She moved to Valsetz, Oregon when she was 12 years old. On July 15, 1951, she married William Henry Fitzgerald. They lived in Valsetz until 1984 when they moved into Dallas. Alma was a waitress for many years and volunteered with school in Valsetz. She enjoyed bowling, playing Yahtzee and camping.

She is survived by her sons William David Fitzgerald and Larry Dean Fitzgerald and daughter in law Donna Fitzgerald along with nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Judi Sprague and brother Mike Hagar. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill on December 31, 2003, son Robby Fitzgerald and daughter Kathy Fitzgerald and a sister Perna Heintz.

Viewing will be from 2:00 to 8:00pm Thursday, September 24th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A graveside service will begin at 2:00pm Friday, September 25th in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
