Alma Irene Wells
Salem - Alma Irene Wells died in Salem on March 2, 2019. She was born March 14, 1919 in Kulm, North Dakota, the youngest of six children born to August Hartman and Katie Wendland Hartman, who were of German ancestry. Alma had fond memories of her years growing up on the family farm outside Kulm. She went to both high school and college in Ellendale, ND, and graduated from what was then called the State Normal & Industrial College.
Alma's home economics teaching career began in Boadus, Montana, and included teaching jobs in Kalispell, Montana; Wrangell, Alaska; and Monticello, Minnesota, before she came to Oregon and became a Yamhill county extension agent in McMinnville. After meeting and marrying her husband, John Thomas Wells, "Jack," they lived in Newberg, Portland, and ultimately in Salem, where Alma taught at Walker Junior High for seven years and South Salem High School for decades. Alma spoke often of her enjoyment of her students and the education profession.
Alma is preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Susan Barrow, and her five siblings. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Tom Wells & Lisa Bryant (Boulder, CO); daughter & son-in-law Nancy Wells Gladow & Grant Gladow (Edmonds, Washington); and her three grandchildren (Will Wells, Kimberly Gladow, Joe Gladow).
Alma will be remembered for her optimism, enthusiasm for life, endless energy, love of learning, many travelling adventures, great cooking, and ability to fix anything around the house. She was an active member of the Chemeketans for many years and enjoyed hiking with friends. In lieu of a service, family, friends, acquaintances, former students & colleagues of Alma's are invited to a reception at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Salem (5090 Center St NE, Salem 97317) on Saturday, April 6 at 2 pm. Contributions in Alma's memory can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, PO Box 151200, San Rafael, CA 94915-1200 or www.guidedogs.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 31, 2019