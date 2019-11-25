|
Alpha Clara Wengenroth
Sunrise: 8/18/1914
Sunset: 11/21/2019
Alpha was born in Woodburn, Oregon at the home of her parents, Emil and Otilla Kistner.
She grew up in Woodburn and married Walter Wengenroth in 1939. They moved their family to Salem, OR in 1958. At age 95, she moved from her home in Keizer to Mt. Angel Towers and most recently to Southern Hills assisted Living in Salem.
Alpha started working at Lipman's beginning in 1966 and continuing until her retirement from Frederick and Nelson's in 1984. She was a talented seamstress and spent many late nights sewing costumes we told her about at the last minute or a dress for a special occasion.
She kept an immaculate home and many things evolved around her kitchen like cooking, baking and canning.
At 105, she was preceded in death by, well, pretty much everyone, including her spouse Walter, son Noel of Waldport, and granddaughter Wendy Haggin; brother, Karl; and sister, Rita Yoder.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara Thomas of Eugene; Cyndi Smith of Salem; 3 grandchildren, June (Jeremy) Hickerson of Salem; Jon (Jacqui) Thomas of Tualatin; and Patrick (Tory) Thomas of Gig Harbor, WA; 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Our thanks and appreciation go to the staff and residents of Mt. Angel Towers for the love and caring support they gave mom during her years there. In addition, we are so grateful for the loving care provided by staff at Southern Hills and Brighton Hospice during her last few months.
Following the private gravesite service, a reception will be held on Friday, November 29 at noon at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Rubis Hall, 417 Harrison St., Woodburn.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019