Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Bible Church
Dallas, OR

Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
Portland, OR

1922 - 2019
Alton May Obituary
ALTON MAY

Dallas - Alton May, a resident of Dallas, Oregon died on Friday, August 9th. He was born on July 7, 1922 in Dayton, Oregon the son of Russell and Winona May. Alton graduated from Dayton High School in 1940. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 until 1945. Alton married Peggy Manion on August 11, 1945 in Key West, Florida. Alton graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor's degree in education. He taught Vocational Agriculture at Gervais High School for several years. He then moved to Parrish Junior High School in Salem where he taught math and science for over 20 years.

The family moved to Dallas in 1978 where he was an active member of his church, the Food Bank, the Oregon State Extension Polk County Master Gardeners, and the Dallas Arboretum.

As a member of the Polk County Master Gardeners for over 20 years, he enjoyed building, fixing things and working hard on their annual fundraiser.

He also has been a longtime active member of the Evangelical Bible Church where he taught AWANA classes and drove the church bus for many years.

He is survived by his sons, Aaron May and David May (Martha Hammann), daughters, Dolores May and Barbara (David) Magnuson, grandchildren, Kyle Magnuson and Amy Magnuson, sister in law, Betty May, niece, Joann (Bill) Myers, great-nephew Eric Myers and niece Karen Hiatt, and nephews, Paul May, Doug Hiatt and Bruce Hiatt.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00AM at the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas with a lunch to follow. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Monday August 26th at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Bible Church memorial fund or Polk County Master Gardener's in care of Bollman Funeral Home 694 Main Street Dallas, Oregon who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019
