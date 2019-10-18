|
Alva Jane Blackman
11/27/29 - 10/14/19
Alva Jane (Penny) was born November 27, 1929 to Merle Montgomery and Katherine Rhodes in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Penny was a very loving lady and devoted sister, mother, wife, and grandmother. She lived in Oregon for 85 years and work at a salon in Woodburn, Oregon for many years. Penny enjoyed participating in her Lutheran church functions, volunteering for the American Legion Auxiliary, and of course, playing BINGO at the Grange in Woodburn.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Merle Montgomery and Katherine Rhodes; her husband Lyle Blackman; Her sisters Betty Schlaughtauer, Mary Davis; her brothers Melvin Montgomery and Paul Montgomery; and her sons Brett Bakke and Robert Garver.
She is survived by her son Eric Bakke (Angela Bakke), daughter Sandra Hawks (Tom Hawks), granddaughter Kira Maul (Greg Maul) and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 starting at 1 PM at 6595 Joseph Street SE Salem, Oregon 97317.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019