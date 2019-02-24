Alvaretta C. Bickell



Salem - Alvaretta Bickell passed away February 18, 2019 at her home in Salem, Oregon. Her husband, William Bickell was by her side.



Alvaretta was born September 29, 1941, in Omak, WA, to Vernon and Claudine Rock (Ford). She grew up and attended grade school through high school in Omak. Sadly, her father, Vernon passed away when Alvaretta was still a teenager. Her mother, Claudine, later remarried to Clyde Brendel, who became the stepfather to Alvaretta and her sister, Laverne Bussler (Rock)



Upon graduation from Omak High School in 1960, she attended Kinman Business School in Spokane, WA. Alvaretta moved to Salem, Oregon where she met her husband, William and on May 27, 1974, in Stevenson, WA she married William Russell Bickell.



Alvaretta moved with her husband, William, to Albany, Oregon. In July of 1977, they took home their adopted infant son and daughter (twins), Jason Lee and Elizabeth Danielle. On Mother's Day 1978 they put down roots on their acreage in South Salem.



In her working years, Alvaretta held positions with a number of different employers, the most longstanding being the Tom Tom Restaurant in Albany, and Hewlett Packard in Corvallis. In both of these jobs, Alvaretta would come to build many relationships that would stand the test of time. Outside of work, Alvaretta loved being with her family, gardening, and cooking, among other things.



Alvaretta is survived by her husband, William Bickell; sister, Laverne Bussler; children, Jason and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Mark, William, Maya, Mollie and Zoe; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., March 1, 2019, at Scottish Rite Temple, 4090 Commercial St. SE, Salem, OR 97302. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service