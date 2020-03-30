|
Alvin Carl Becktold
Salem - Alvin Carl Becktold, 83, of Salem Oregon, passed away March 26, 2020.
He was born in Minot North Dakota on April 12, 1936. He was married to Sally Jo Becktold on March 24, 1971. Alvin had a career in the automotive field. He was self-employed. He had a passion for working with his hands, spending time quading and working with tractors. He was survived by his children Gary Standish (Teresa), Tim Becktold (LA Donna), Tracy Becktold (Celeste), Bob Standish (Gina) and his daughter Tammy Applewhite (John). He left behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his wife Sally Becktold, son Terry Becktold and daughter Cheryl Barclay. Funeral arrangements to be determined at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 8, 2020