Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Becktold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Carl Becktold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Carl Becktold Obituary
Alvin Carl Becktold

Salem - Alvin Carl Becktold, 83, of Salem Oregon, passed away March 26, 2020.

He was born in Minot North Dakota on April 12, 1936. He was married to Sally Jo Becktold on March 24, 1971. Alvin had a career in the automotive field. He was self-employed. He had a passion for working with his hands, spending time quading and working with tractors. He was survived by his children Gary Standish (Teresa), Tim Becktold (LA Donna), Tracy Becktold (Celeste), Bob Standish (Gina) and his daughter Tammy Applewhite (John). He left behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his wife Sally Becktold, son Terry Becktold and daughter Cheryl Barclay. Funeral arrangements to be determined at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at HED.fh.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now