Alyce Morrill
Alyce Morrill

Alyce Morrill was born In Sutton, Nebraska on June 9, 1934 and passed away in Salem on October 27, 2020. She was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. Alyce was a pioneer during the Womens' Movement in the early 1970's. She began as a secretary with the Plumbing Heating & Cooling Contractors of Contra Costa County, CA, and rose to Executive Director of this organization as the first female to hold this position.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Chuck and Brenda Clifford, her beloved grandson, Steven Clifford, and her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Lynn Yelverton and granddaughter, Rachel Yelverton.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Silverton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
