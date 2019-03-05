|
Andrea D. Hilton
Stayton - Andrea, 44, died Sunday, March 3 after a long and courageous fight against breast cancer. She was born in Salem and lived in Stayton all of her life, being a 5th generation from Stayton. Growing up, she would work in the strawberry fields with her mother, brother and sister. Andrea graduated from Stayton High School in 1992. She married Glenn Hilton on July 15, 2000 in Stayton. Andrea worked as a florist from 1990 - 2005, which she said was "the best job ever" and then owned and operated North Santiam Funeral Service in Stayton with her husband. She enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, yard work, being outdoors, going to the Oregon coast, but her greatest love was her children. Andrea is survived by her husband; Glenn Hilton of Stayton: children; Adam Hilton and Ella Hilton both of Stayton: parents: Lee & Bea Toepfer of Stayton; sister: Peggy Toepfer of Stayton; brothers: Del Toepfer of Lyons and Jake Toepfer of Stayton; and 14 nieces and nephews. Recitation of Rosary will be Thursday, March 7 at 7:00 pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 8 at 11:00 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton, where she was a member. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Stayton. Contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Regis St. Mary Catholic Schools. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 5, 2019