Andrea Melanee Reimer



Keizer - Andrea Melanee Reimer, 7/11/1960 - 9/27/2020. She will be greatly missed by all. Andi was a person who always thought about everyone before herself. Andi loved people and animals. She was always bringing home stray animals to help them and on occasion would bring home someone down on their luck for a nice meal and a place to stay for the night. McNary High graduate 1978. She worked for the Oregon State Lottery, Willamette Valley Vineyards and at the Oregon State capitol. She is survived by father Richard Reimer, brother Troy Reimer. We are hoping to have a celebration of life next summer. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.









