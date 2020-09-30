1/1
Andrea Melanee Reimer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Melanee Reimer

Keizer - Andrea Melanee Reimer, 7/11/1960 - 9/27/2020. She will be greatly missed by all. Andi was a person who always thought about everyone before herself. Andi loved people and animals. She was always bringing home stray animals to help them and on occasion would bring home someone down on their luck for a nice meal and a place to stay for the night. McNary High graduate 1978. She worked for the Oregon State Lottery, Willamette Valley Vineyards and at the Oregon State capitol. She is survived by father Richard Reimer, brother Troy Reimer. We are hoping to have a celebration of life next summer. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved