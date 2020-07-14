Andrew James Findley



Salem - Much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend ...Andrew James Findley peacefully passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. His family name was Andy, though most people outside of family new him as Andrew. Andy was born on July 14, 1970 in St. Louis, Missouri. He started school at Walker Elementary in Florissant, Missouri. After his family moved to Salem in 1978, he transferred to Pringle Elementary and then when on to Judson Middle, and graduated from Sprague High School in 1988. He attended both Oregon Institute of Technology and Chemeketa Community College. He served in the United States Naval Reserves.



While attending community college Andy worked for a modem manufacture in Albany OR. There he taught himself Network Administration and later, more generally, Information Technology. He went on to work for a Help Desk Service provider (Portland), Fugro (Houston and Austin TX), Xerox (Austin) and Northwest Seniors and Disabilities Services (Salem).



Along the way he worked for Dr. Munchies Pizza Parlor (Salem) where he cultured a lifelong preference for pepperoni pizza and for spicy foods in general. For a short while he DJ'ed at a country music radio station in Lebanon, OR. One unforgettable night, working alone, at the station when over the wire came the bulletin of Princess Diana's death. He read it on the air. His Dad and Mom heard it live, then were praying the story was not a hoax while hoping the story wasn't true.



Andrew had a passion for lively discussions, great food, good music, sports, trivia and stories. While living in Texas he become somewhat of an expert on Tex-Mex food and BBQing. He was careful to point out the difference between BBQ and grilling. He loved to BBQ brisket and ribs and share it and some beer with friends. He enjoyed talking sports with his Dad, cooking with his Mom, and politics with anyone who would listen.



One of Andy's closet friend said, "Andy had a way of making the people he talked to, feel as if they were the most important person in the room, even in a group discussion."



Our Andy is deeply missed, he was deeply loved, may he rest in peace released from the burdens of diabetes and kidney failure.



Andrew left behind his parents Connie and Jim Findley; three sisters Alisa Korenek, Erin Johnson, Amy Findley; two nieces Callie and Katie Korenek; several uncles and aunts and cousins; and, his beloved Dachshund, "Doxie".



An outdoor Celebration of Life service will be held August 8, 2020, 10:00am at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1770 Baxter Rd SE, Salem, OR 97302. Masks and social distance will apply, bring your own chair.



Donations to the Kidney Foundation and / or Our Saviors Lutheran Church Children / Youth Ministries.



Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services is assisting the family.









