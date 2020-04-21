|
|
Andrew Jason Gehring
Silverton - Andrew was born on July 2, 1972 and passed away suddenly on April 18, 2020. Andrew was born the sixth of nine children at Silverton Hospital to Jerome and Gloria Gehring. He grew up on the family farm, loved working outdoors and really enjoyed driving a semi-truck for his father's trucking company until he was no longer able to work. He loved to spend time with family and friends chatting in person and on the phone. Andrew had a kind and loving heart and will be greatly missed by all. Andrew is preceded in death by his father Jerome Gehring, Sr. and is survived by his dearly loved mother, Gloria Gehring, brothers, Jerome Gehring, Jr. (JoEllen), Nathan Gehring (Janet), Matthew Gehring, Jonathon Gehring (Megan), sisters, Heidi McCallister (Brian), Angela Gehring, Patty Laudette (Casey), Julie Deuchars (Steve), 12 nephews and 5 nieces. A private funeral service was held at the German Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020