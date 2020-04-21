Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Gehring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Jason Gehring


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Jason Gehring Obituary
Andrew Jason Gehring

Silverton - Andrew was born on July 2, 1972 and passed away suddenly on April 18, 2020. Andrew was born the sixth of nine children at Silverton Hospital to Jerome and Gloria Gehring. He grew up on the family farm, loved working outdoors and really enjoyed driving a semi-truck for his father's trucking company until he was no longer able to work. He loved to spend time with family and friends chatting in person and on the phone. Andrew had a kind and loving heart and will be greatly missed by all. Andrew is preceded in death by his father Jerome Gehring, Sr. and is survived by his dearly loved mother, Gloria Gehring, brothers, Jerome Gehring, Jr. (JoEllen), Nathan Gehring (Janet), Matthew Gehring, Jonathon Gehring (Megan), sisters, Heidi McCallister (Brian), Angela Gehring, Patty Laudette (Casey), Julie Deuchars (Steve), 12 nephews and 5 nieces. A private funeral service was held at the German Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -