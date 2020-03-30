|
|
Andrew John Fieger
March 18, 1927 - March 27, 2020
We lost our amazing Dad today from the ravages of the Covid 19 virus. Our hearts are broken at his passing. He was so loved.
Dad was born in Portland, OR on March 18, 1927 the sixth child and first son of Frank and Elizabeth Fieger. He would be followed by three brothers and a baby sister in 1938 to complete the family of 10 children, He loved to reminisce about his large, loving family and the happy times they shared. Dad, his parents and siblings picked hops in the St. Paul area and got to know L.H. and Mary Bunning in this way. When Dad was about 14 or 15, he started living with them to help them on their farm. He went to St. Paul High School and remained close to the friends he met there all through his life. Dad joined the Navy in 1944. He served in the Pacific theatre with the Seabees. The day he returned to St. Paul from the Navy, July 26, 1946, he met a brown eyed girl who stole his heart. They started dating that fall and there was never a doubt for Dad who he was meant to be with. Dad married his bride, Barbara Anne Bernard on April 15, 1950 and they started their family in 1954. They would have one daughter, Cheryl, followed by two sons, Richard and Dennis. They've always lived in their beloved St. Paul, Dad working at St. Paul Feed & Supply, joining the St. Paul Rodeo, attending the St. Paul Catholic Church and making memories with all their family and friends. They built a home in 1966 that they lovingly cared for and maintained for the next 54 years. They spent 61 loving years together playing cards, camping/crawfishing at Smith River and later at Timothy Lake, clam digging and traveling with friends or family whenever they could get a trip going. In 2010, Mom developed dementia and when Dad could no longer care for her at home, she moved to a Newberg care home. We watched Dad make daily visits to be with Mom to continue to be a devoted husband and watchdog. This went on for five years until we lost Mom in December of 2016. They were married for over 66 years. One of the highlights of Dad's later years just happened this past September. He was able to join Honor Flights of Portland, OR and visit the war memorials in Washington D.C. He was so proud to do this and his daughter Cheryl was so honored to accompany him. He loved every minute. Dad we were so proud to be able to call you our Dad. We will grieve your passing and never forget the great man you were to us. Dad leaves his three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, one brother and a huge number of loving nieces and nephews. You will always be in our hearts. Private burial will be Tuesday, March 31. Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
