Andrew "Andy" Schemmel
Silverton - November 18, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Andrew (Andy) Schemmel, 85, passed away on November 19, 2020. He was born in Granville, Iowa to Greg & Melinda Schemmel. He moved to Oregon with his family as a young boy. They first resided on a farm in Mt. Angel where he had many adventures with his siblings and local friends. Those years created special memories for Andy and you could count on hearing a story or two if you were to drive by the old house with him. Greg & Melinda eventually moved their family to a smaller farm in Silverton. Andy would, some years later, buy the home next door raising his own family and living there for nearly 50 years.
In 1956, Andy left Silverton and joined the Air Force with his best friend Ed. After being stationed in Texas and overseas, he completed his time in the military and returned back to Silverton. Andy worked doing a variety of jobs over the years but spent many years as a Laborer working with Pence Kelly, building roads, bridges, stores and offices around the local area. In his spare time, he raised berries, cows, pigs and chickens and always had a large garden.
Andy met his wife Marilyn through mutual friends. They married on January 20, 1962. The family lived briefly in Salem before moving next door to his parents in Silverton, where they raised their five children. Andy and Marilyn celebrated 55 years of marriage together before her passing.
As a family, we would go camping or drive to the beach for the day. Dad loved a good road trip and he'd load us kids into our station wagon and set off down the road. He liked to travel but usually stayed fairly close to home as he would say that he didn't need to travel far since there was still a lot of Oregon that he hadn't seen! Most of all, Dad loved to visit with family and friends and he enjoyed a good celebration, especially if he was not the center of attention! Dad always loved playing card games, and never turned down a dessert or a bowl of popcorn!
Andy is survived by his children: Julie Gauthier, Tami Schemmel, Rick (Sarah) Schemmel, Michelle (Rodney) Wagner, and Donald Schemmel; grandchildren: Tyler Schemmel, Becky Gauthier, Liz Gauthier, Kate Schemmel, Sydney Wagner and Megan Wagner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and granddaughter, Mikayla.
Our family thanks his friends and neighbors that helped care for Dad. He especially enjoyed visitors during these last few years following our mom's passing. He loved having company and your visits were a welcomed blessing.
The funeral service will be on December 2, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mt. Angel at 11:00 a.m., interment at St. Paul's Cemetery will follow the Mass. Due to COVID restrictions, Mass is limited to immediate family. Livestream will be available online at www.stmarymtangel.org