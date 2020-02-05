|
|
Andy Lee Miller
Salem - Andy Miller a long time Concrete Construction worker passed away Saturday the 25th in the early peaceful morning hours at 5:15 a.m. after a work-related injury 9 days prior.
Born on March 25th in Newberg Oregon as a first generation Japanese-American to the parents of Ernest and Kazue Miller. Later to be the middle child and second oldest son. He enjoyed the outdoors and started at a young age down by the river catching snakes at the age of five. Then led to hunting game birds and deer to help feed his family of 7 as they grew up on a soon-to-be Cherry Farm outside of West Salem near Hopewell Oregon. As time went on he met the mother of his first son Brandon (Loni). A few years later he met Michelle who he would marry and have three more children with Austin, Garrett and Mikalla. Working long days and late nights to provide for his family as what kept him pushing through life if he wasn't working or helping a friend (or even a complete stranger for that matter), He enjoyed Hunting Fishing and hot rods.Always spending time with his family and grandkids, he leaves behind Three Brothers Douglas Michael and Benny and a sister Linda Sue who love him dearly. Along with his three children Austin Garrett and Mikalla and all of his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter. He will be truly missed and loved as we continue to look up to his genuinely kind-hearted spirit. We love you and miss you Pops you will forever be in our hearts Andy Lee..
With Gratitude and Honor your children,
Brandon , Austin ,Garrett & Mikalla
A memorial will be held at the Willamette River Queen boat feb 23rd @10am to Noon in Salem Oregon and a celebration of life at Westside station from 2 to 8.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020