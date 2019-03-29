|
|
Anita Ruth (Taylor) Blakley
Edmonds,WA - Anita was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Silverton, Oregon to Fred and Florence Taylor. She passed away March 23, 2019 in Edmonds, Wa. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim Blakley, one daughter, Tracy Nold, of Edmonds, Wa., and a brother Denny (Karen) Taylor of Silverton, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Anita died suddenly of cardiac arrest at her home in Edmonds, Wa., where she had lived for most of her adult life. She lived life on her own term.
She retired from Washington State Dept. of Transportation in 2017, at the age of 71. She enjoyed her home and taking care of her husband, Jim and daughter Tracy. She also enjoyed going to casinos. Anita will always be a winner in our book. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She will be laid to rest at Lewis Cemetery in Silverton next to her parents. The graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2019