Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Lewis Cemetery
Silverton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Blakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Ruth (Taylor) Blakley


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anita Ruth (Taylor) Blakley Obituary
Anita Ruth (Taylor) Blakley

Edmonds,WA - Anita was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Silverton, Oregon to Fred and Florence Taylor. She passed away March 23, 2019 in Edmonds, Wa. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim Blakley, one daughter, Tracy Nold, of Edmonds, Wa., and a brother Denny (Karen) Taylor of Silverton, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Anita died suddenly of cardiac arrest at her home in Edmonds, Wa., where she had lived for most of her adult life. She lived life on her own term.

She retired from Washington State Dept. of Transportation in 2017, at the age of 71. She enjoyed her home and taking care of her husband, Jim and daughter Tracy. She also enjoyed going to casinos. Anita will always be a winner in our book. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She will be laid to rest at Lewis Cemetery in Silverton next to her parents. The graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now