Salem - Anita Wendolyn "Wendy" Williams, age 84, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Salem, OR to Wendell and Jewel Cross. Wendy had 2 younger sisters, Jill and Jane Cross. Wendy graduated in 1952 from Eugene High School and married Harry Paulus on October 5, 1952. She had 3 sons, Bradley, David (Jaylene), and Richard "Rick" Paulus. She was remarried on January 19, 1969, to James "Jim" Williams, and had 2 daughters, Joy Biondi (Matt), and Julie Vogel (Fred). She was the step-mother to 3 children, Dennis, Debby, and Jimmy Williams. She had 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Family was everything to Wendy. She was thoughtful, loving, caring, silly, and kind, with a great sense of humor. She made holidays and birthdays special and festive and was a great cook and baker. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing the piano, serving at church, and camping with her family. Wendy and Jim had a wonderful time traveling and visiting relatives throughout the U.S. during their 50 years of marriage. A remembrance gathering will be held in May. Please send cards or letters for Jim to 973 Mistletoe Loop N, Keizer, OR, 97303.