Ann E. Scott Taylor-Michaels



Salem - Ann died on March 1, 2019 in Salem at the age of 60 from complications of thyroid cancer. Ann was born in Tacoma, Washington. In her youth in Monmouth, Ann was active in Girl Scouts, swimming, and played flute in the band. Later she enjoyed camping and gardening. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1982, and her Master's degree in Special Education in 1996, both from Western Oregon State College.



She is survived by her spouse, Chris Taylor-Michaels; mother, Joanne Scott; father Richard Scott and stepmother Betsy Scott; sister Kathy Joy Scott; brother John Scott and sister-in-law Tibbi Scott. Her extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins and many friends, co-workers, former students and their parents loved and appreciated her kind, sweet nature, powerful intellect and dedication to helping children and their families.



A longer obituary is available on Ann's Facebook page.



A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held in the Spinning Room at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem on Sunday, April 14, 1:00 to 3:30 pm. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary