Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Vincent's Catholic Church
1010 Columbia St. NE
Salem, OR
Salem - Ann Kennedy Morstad was born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on February 12, 1943. She lived in Springfield for many years before moving to Salem, where she died on July 12, 2019. She was active in the insurance industry as an agent and District Manager for Nationwide Insurance. In 1994, she and her husband purchased All Claims Insurance, an independent insurance claims adjusting company. She also provided continuing education workshops for insurance agents. She married Dennis Morstad in 1964 and had two children, Tami Louise and Scott David. They divorced in 1980. She married Michael Rodrigue in 1985.

Ann was predeceased by the love of her life Michael Rodrigue, her beloved Mother Anna Kennedy, her daughter Tami Louise and son Scott Morstad. She is survived by her sister Pat Kennedy Christensen, her step-children Michelle (David) Rodrigue-Mackey, Michael Rodrigue, and Melissa (David) Rodrigue-Kennedy, and five grandchildren, McKenzie & Tristin Morstad, Collin Hodge, and Aisling & Liam Kennedy.

Services will be held at 11:30 am, on Saturday, October 19, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, 1010 Columbia St. NE, Salem, followed by a reception at Salem Golf Club, 2025 Golf Course Rd. S. in Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
