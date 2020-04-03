|
|
Ann Mildred (Dibala) Maurer
Mt. Angel - On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Ann Mildred (Dibala) Maurer, loving and devoted mother of 14 children, passed away in Mt. Angel, Oregon at the age of 93.
Ann was born April 4, 1926 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to John and Mary (Drexler) Dibala. The Dibala family later moved to Oregon where Ann met the one and only love of her life, Alexander Maurer. On May 17, 1944 they were wed at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Scotts Mills, Oregon. In 1964, Ann and Alex moved their Jersey dairy from Silverton to Mt. Angel and became active members of the well-established Marion County Jersey Cattle Club, often hosting meetings in their home. The dairy herd continued to grow, up until the time the cows were sold in 1979. Although her husband Alex passed away on August 31, 1981, the farm is in operation to this day, thanks to the support of all Ann's children. Her perseverance, strong desire, as well as the help of her son Gerald and daughter Patt, allowed Ann to remain on the farm. In the last years of her life, Ann's family dedicated their time and energy to provide much of her care, until shortly before her passing.
Ann grew up a devout Catholic, and her trust in the Lord helped maintain a strong faith throughout her entire life. After moving to Mt. Angel, the family attended Saint Mary Catholic Church, of which Ann continued as a longtime member. She joined the local Court of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas in the early 1980s and soon became one of the regulars at the weekly CDA quilters' get-togethers. Her lifelong love for quilting extended to her family. She shared the gift of her creations with numerous grandchildren as well as other family members throughout the years. Ann also found the time to return to school and complete her GED in December of 1984, something she took great pride in.
She taught her children the value of utilizing precious resources and how to live off the land. The huge garden and orchard not only provided fresh vegetables and fruit for much of the year but filled the shelves in the "fruit room" for the winter, not to mention the memories created during the harvesting and canning of these crops. Ann always had a green thumb and was rightfully proud of the beautiful flowers that she grew. Something was always blooming, whether it be inside the house, surrounding the property, or out on her deck to be appreciated by all.
Ann is survived by her children JoAnn Maurer, Thomas (Janice-d. 2006) Maurer, Betty Komp, John (Anita) Maurer, Alexis (Rodney-d. 2009) Winn, Patricia Maurer, Debra (Norman) Wiesner, Margaret (Bob) Borschowa, Gerald Maurer, Randy (Patty) Maurer, Dennis (Kim) Maurer, Roger (Vikki) Maurer, Steven (Beth) Maurer, Mary (Doug-d. 2019) Werner. She proudly has 30 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Ann is also survived by her brothers Robert and Leo Dibala and sister Dorothy Pollard as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Alex, granddaughter Anndrea (Wiesner) Moffett, great-grandson Andrew Reinsch, sister Betty Reed, brothers Frank, Jim, Pete, Paul, Lauddy and Billy, along with her parents John and Mary Dibala.
Due to current restrictions, a private, family graveside service was held at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel on April 2, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Saint Mary Catholic Church, Mt. Angel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Saint Mary CDA Quilters or the OHSU Layton Aging & Alzheimer's Disease Center. Arrangements with Unger Funeral Chapel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020