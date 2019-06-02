Ann Solberg Johnson



Salem - Ann Solberg Johnson, 79, passed away on May 20th after a long illness.



Ann was born March 14th, 1940 in Glasgow, Montana to Herbert Solberg and Anne Tescher Holland. She was raised in Cut Bank, Montana. In 1953, Ann's family moved to Oregon and settled in Silverton. Ann attended and graduated from Silverton High School in 1958, where she met her loving husband of 60 years, Derrel Johnson.



Ann was an animal lover, and was especially fond of Collies. She had several over the years that she rescued and loved. Ann worked as a veterinary technician for more than 30 years, and had a vast knowledge of all types of animals.



Ann is survived by her husband of 60 years, Derrel ; daughter, Lisa Caswell and her husband Matthew; son, Michael Johnson and his wife Anastasiya; daughter, Linda Barker and her husband Troy; grandchildren, Alex Hambelton, Katie Romine, and her husband Peter; Masha Lazarenko, and five great grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 pm in Salem. Please contact Lisa Caswell for information at 503-856-6482.



Our family would like to thank Kindred Hearts Care Home and Willamette Valley Hospice for their loving care of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother, Ann.



Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary