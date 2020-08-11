1/1
Lyons - Anna (Barb), 76, passed away. She was born in Kellogg, Idaho to Ernest and Josephine Zaugg on April 9, 1944. Anna grew up in Idaho and moved to Lyons in 1963. She worked locally for Norpac as a supervisor for 38 years after graduating high school. She was a faithful member of Canyon Bible Fellowship. Anna's greatest joy came from getting her family together for holidays or any event where she could make them all dinner and play games. Her hobbies included a love for fishing, quilting, cooking, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Jesse Orr of Lyons; brothers: Robert Zaugg of Jacksonville, Florida and Lester Zaugg of Kennewick, Washington; her sons: Mark (Barbara) Orr of Lyons; John Orr of Washington; Steven (Dana) Orr of Stayton; Stanley (Robin) Orr of Sublimity; Paul (Vicki) Orr of Stayton; 15 grand-children and 18 great grand-children. A celebration of life will be held at Canyon Bible Fellowship on Saturday, August 22nd at 10 am. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
