Anna Joreen "Jo" Goode
Anna Joreen "Jo" Goode

Salem - Anna Joreen "Jo" Goode, age 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in McMinnville, OR on October 4, 1936; the fourth of six children born to Walter and Alice McDonald.

Jo married Elvin Goode on February 15, 1957 in Salem, OR. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Mary Anne and Julie.

Jo was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading Christian novels. One of her favorite things to do was spending time with her friends and family; she also loved being with her grandchildren. She was actively involved in the Middle Grove Evangelical and Salem Evangelical Church and especially enjoyed the Beacons Sunday School class.

Jo held multiple jobs over her lifetime. Among them were: salesclerk in the housewares department of the Salem Meier and Frank, school bus driver for the Salem and Silverton School Districts, dry cleaner, and shuttle bus driver for Willamette Lutheran Homes.

She is survived by her husband, Elvin Goode; daughters, Mary Anne (David) Platt and Julie (Howard) Morris; grandchildren, Jonathan (Gabriela) Platt, David Morris, and Anna (Riley) Stewman; great granddaughter, Aria Stewman; and sisters, Cheryl Downer and Susan (Ken) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and 3 brothers.

At Jo's request, a private family graveside service was held on September 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
