City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Anna Lessar

Anna Lessar Obituary
Anna Lessar

Salem - Loving mother of Catherine (Wolfe) and Joanne of Salem, Patricia of Portland and John III of Redwood City, CA. Loving grandmother of Nicholas Wolfe of Salem.

Anna was born in Elgin, ND. She was the second child and oldest daughter of Reinhold and Anna Zimbleman. She was raised on farm. It was her life on the farm that shaped her into the woman she became. Farm life with no indoor plumbing or electricity in that time and place produced a sold work ethic and mental toughness in Anna that never ran dry.

After graduating high school Anna moved west to Billings, MT. She worked as a waitress at J.J. Newberry. She met John Lessar. They married on 9-6-1958. From there came four children, a move to Spokane, WA, and one final move to Salem, OR in 1976.

In 1978 Anna and her husband founded C.O.P. Inc. Anna worked as bookkeeper and Vice President. C.O.P. was their business all of the way to retirement.

For fun Anna enjoyed bowling, reading, crocheting, doting on her grandson, and traveling.

A celebration of Anna life will take place in late summer.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 9, 2019
