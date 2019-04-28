Anna Mae Parker



Salem - Anna Mae Hodge Parker aka Mother Parker



"Jesus loves you and so do I" is the greeting you received whenever you telephoned Mother Parker. She spoke straight from the core of her enormous heart.



Devout Child of God, Mother of eight blessed seeds of life, Mother to all; Anna Mae Hodge Parker was born May 24, 1934 on Warren Island, South Carolina in Colleton County. Mrs Parker left us all to be with the Lord on April 24, 2019. She was the daughter of Daniel and Victoria Hodge predeceased. Her "Dad" was George Dais Sr predeceased.



Mrs Parker was educated in Charleston, S.C. She finished high school, obtained an Associates Degree and graduated from the National School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Pa. Mrs. Parker continued her career in the Business and in the Medical fields. She worked for Great Easton Linen for seven years, Naval Exchange for seven years, Franklin C. Fetter Health Center for seven years and Roper Hospital for fifteen years.



When she discussed spiritual matters, her most memorable quote was, "Let's check the Book!" The "Book" she referred to was her Bible, of course.



Mrs Parker received the Lord at an early age and never looked back. She served the Lord with a deep and unshakable faith. God gave her great wisdom, humility, intellect and grace to teach His word. Mrs Parker organized a computer and a telephone Bible Study Ministry that educated hundreds of "Children of God" as she affectionately referred to her devoted students all over the United States and in Africa for many years. She served on choirs for over sixty-five years, served on the Pastor Aide Ministry and taught Sunday School as an Assistant Superintendent.



As a devoted Child of God, Mrs Parker served various churches: St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Wiggins, S.C., Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, S.C., Eastside Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, S.C., St James Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa. and Genesis Missionary Baptist Church, Denver, Colorado.



In 1952 Anna Mae Hodge married Thomas L. Parker predeceased. Their union was blessed with eight children; Sons Rickmen, Clinton, Reginald, and Myron and daughters Joan, Victoria, and Roslyn. Deidra, the youngest, was called home early to be with the Lord last year. May her soul rest in everlasting peace. Mrs Parker is also survived by her brothers, Elijah Hodge and George Dais Jr., by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. However, Mrs Parker would always let everyone know that she has two sets of families-- "Blood Born and Blood Bought." She loved them both the same.



Her last and blessed words to us all are: "Little lambs of Father God In the Name of Lord Jesus, do not worry about what you have not done for me, for up in Heaven I have all that I need. Meet me in Heaven. See you there. God bless you. Jesus loves you and so do I."



A funeral service will be held at New Cannon Baptist Church in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00am with internment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary