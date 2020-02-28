|
Anne Dean Clark Jeter
We lost our beloved Anne on Monday February 24, 2020 of congestive heart failure. At 101 years she was still alert, walking, feisty and had a friendly magnetic personality.
Anne's career included social work at the Oregon State Hospital and owning the Jeter Angus ranch in Scio with her husband Fred. She was an avid bridge player but was best known nationally as a rug hooking artist and teacher. She was instrumental in founding the Western Teachers Workshop where many students were certified helping to keep this colonial craft alive.
Anne is survived by children Fred, Duncan, Phoebe and Nancy as well as nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husbands Lewis Clark, MD and Frederick Jeter, daughters Polly, Susan, Barbara and Melinda; and grandchildren Margaret and David.
A celebration of life remembering Anne will be held March 28 from 1 to 4 PM, at the Dye House at Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St SE, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020