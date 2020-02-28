Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Jeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Dean Clark Jeter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Dean Clark Jeter Obituary
Anne Dean Clark Jeter

We lost our beloved Anne on Monday February 24, 2020 of congestive heart failure. At 101 years she was still alert, walking, feisty and had a friendly magnetic personality.

Anne's career included social work at the Oregon State Hospital and owning the Jeter Angus ranch in Scio with her husband Fred. She was an avid bridge player but was best known nationally as a rug hooking artist and teacher. She was instrumental in founding the Western Teachers Workshop where many students were certified helping to keep this colonial craft alive.

Anne is survived by children Fred, Duncan, Phoebe and Nancy as well as nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husbands Lewis Clark, MD and Frederick Jeter, daughters Polly, Susan, Barbara and Melinda; and grandchildren Margaret and David.

A celebration of life remembering Anne will be held March 28 from 1 to 4 PM, at the Dye House at Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St SE, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -