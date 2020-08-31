Anne Knowles



Keizer - ANNE MARGARET STEMPSON KNOWLES July 8, 1922 - August 27, 2020



Anne Stempson Knowles, age 98, passed away August 27, 2020 at The Arbor, in Salem, Oregon. She was born in Baker, Minnesota on July 8, 1922. She was the daughter of Andrew Stempson and Margaret (Quiggle) Stempson. She was raised on farms around Page, North Dakota. She graduated from Page High School in 1940. Anne married Vernon Knowles of Colgate, ND June 25, 1941 and they moved to Oregon. Oregon has been her home the past 79 years.



Vern's love of fishing led him to a 30-year journey employed by the Oregon Fish Commission working and living at five salmon hatcheries in Western Oregon. Anne spent those years raising their family of four, enjoying membership in home extension groups and church activities, improving her sewing skills by attending classes, and teaching her children life skills.



She and Vern retired to Hood River for 20 years, and enjoyed vacations to Hawaii and an Alaskan cruise, and enjoyed their home and garden. In 2002, they moved to Salem and her husband died two months later.



Training and education were always very important to Anne since she wasn't able to attend college. She took advantage of many college courses, especially writing classes, during her lifetime, and was an avid reader. She raised her children to all be readers and encouraged them to never stop learning.



She enjoyed her working career after her children were in school, and retired as an engineering tech for the Corps of Engineers at Bonneville Dam. She was proud of her first serious writing project, her memoirs of growing up in Dakota - "Maggie's Daughter." She compiled her short stories into a volume called "This and That" and wrote nearly 90 stories, fiction and non-fiction. Writing her second memoir, "The Fish Farmers" was a work of love. Wanting to leave grandchildren her thoughts on finance, she wrote, "My Two Cents Worth."



Being a "people person" she continued to be socially active in various groups all of her life, and take advantage of meeting people. She enjoyed many friends and had a large extended family.



She leaves her four children and their spouses: Jeanne (Don) Austin, Baton Rouge, LA; Pat Tichenor (Harvey Smith) Salem, OR; Dr. Ginny Knowles (Dr. Gus Hill) Las Cruces, NM; and Scott (Vicki) Knowles, Mt. Shasta, CA; 5 grandchildren: David (Karla) Austin, son Nick, Benicia, CA; Larry Austin, daughter Gabrielle, Baton Rouge, LA; Jon Tichenor Phoenix, AZ; Devaki Knowles (Morgan Jones) Bristol, England; Michael Knowles, Reno, NV



Due to Covid virus, there will be no services. Her ashes will be placed in her husband's crypt at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Her spirit will travel to be with her departed family and friends and she may even audit a writing class now and then.



Arrangements are by Keizer Funeral Chapel in Keizer.









