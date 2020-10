Anne VanLoon

Anne van LoonJefferson - "Anne" Annechiena Sjoukina van Loon, 86, peacefully passed away Sept. 21, 2020 and is with the Lord. She was born in Holland on Mar. 21, 1934 to Gerhardus Super and Aaltje Moorlag-Super. Ann is survived by her son Kryn (Irene) van Loon of Jefferson; her daughter Alice Steffen of Turner; her daughter Lisa (Don) Switzer of Salem; her sister Gezien(Hank) Koskamp of Holland; 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A service will be held Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Immanuel's Reformed Church, 4653 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97305. The service can also be found on Facebook- Funeral Service for Ann van Loon. Full obituary at Weddle-Funeral.com