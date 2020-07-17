Anthony Aicher



Keizer - Tony was born to Georgene and Frank Aicher in Silverton, Oregon on April 20, 1943. He died on May 27, 2020 at age 77, surrounded by his family at his home in Keizer.



Tony grew up in Woodburn. He briefly moved to Southern California right out of high school. It was there that he started doing what he loved, drag racing, racing motorcycles, and building hot rods. In 1965, he moved back to the Salem area where he began working as a mechanic at Capitol Chevrolet. During his career he worked as a car mechanic, motorcycle mechanic, straightened frames at auto body shops, built and maintained lead mining machines and farm equipment, before finishing his career at Pacific Stair Co. in Brooks.



Tony enjoyed camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, Sandlake, and trap shooting with his family. His lifelong love was hot rods. He owned several classic cars and enjoyed taking them to car shows and picnics, swap meets, and drag races. Since 1976, the garage of his Keizer home had more engine rebuilds, brake jobs, lowered cars, and louvered hoods than you could possibly count. His driveway was often times the most popular gathering place in town for anything vehicle related.



In retirement, Tony loved spending time with the guys in his car group. They had Saturday morning breakfasts, Wednesday night motorcycle rides, cruise-ins, and the occasional weekend drag racing trips to Bakersfield. He was also a loving grandfather. The desire to see his grandchildren flourish was evident by the countless football, soccer, and baseball games he attended for McNary High School. Grandpa Aicher was the first one to arrive in the stands, the most loyal, and sometimes the loudest.



Tony is survived by his partner of 24 years, Patti Milner, son Brian Aicher, daughter Brenda Alfano, step-son Mason Keppinger, sister Delores Colby, and four grandchildren: Kyle, Samantha, Zane, and Sydnee. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul Aicher.



Tony will be deeply missed and held in our hearts forever. Per his request, no services will be held. Our family hopes to have a celebration of life for him when larger gatherings can occur again.









