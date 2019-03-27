|
|
Anthony Christopher Harris
Salem - Anthony Christopher Harris, 23, of Salem OR, passed away Friday, March 15th, 2019 in Cedar Falls Iowa after being struck by a semi-truck.
Anthony was born in Clarksburg WV on December 15th 1995 to his Mother Sarah Harris and Father David Stire. Anthony was preceded in death by his Grandmother Cindy Thacker and Grandfather Daniel Broadstone. He is survived by his Mother, Father, Sister Ashley Harris, Grandparents Pam and Henry Montellano, Grandmother Wanda Harris, Aunts Tracy Harris, Jessie Harris, Atha Matheny, Shannon Evans-Hogsten, Kasey Thacker, and Wendy Worcester, Uncles Justin Hilliard, Joey Evans, David Hogsten, Jason Stitzel, and Adam Stitzel, Great Aunt & Uncle Joe and Kim Evans, as well as many other beloved family members.
Anthony Harris, a Truck Driver by profession, was a loving son and brother who cared for his family and friends with great generosity and kindness. His presence will be deeply missed by his family and friends who love him dearly.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 24th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Crown Memorial Center 8970 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Rd,Tualatin, OR 97062, followed by a celebration of life at the family home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 27, 2019