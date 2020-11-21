Anthony "Tony" Dominic Crisi



Salem - Anthony (Tony) Dominic Crisi lost a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer on November 16, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.



Tony was the youngest of five children born to Dominic and Amelia (Francona) Crisi in Aliquippa, PA, on June 12, 1935. When Tony was four years old, his mother died, and he and his siblings were placed in St. Paul's Orphanage in Pittsburgh, PA. The older children left the orphanage as they became more self-sufficient and moved back to the family home when tragically, in 1943, his father was electrocuted in an industrial accident while working in Aliquippa. Tony remained at St. Paul's until 1948, when he completed seventh grade. His brother, John, newly married and living in Ambridge, PA, was named Tony's legal guardian and lived with them until he completed his high school education.



After a short time as a novitiate in the Capuchin Franciscan Order, Tony left and joined the military, serving four years in the Navy, and later three years in the Army. While completing his last tour of duty in Hawaii, he met and married Wilma (Joyce) Rust Crisi, a native Oregonian, on January 22, 1966. Their first child, David Allen, was born shortly before Tony was honorably discharged from active duty. The family relocated to Portland, OR, where their second child, Alison Beth, was born. He began his civilian employment in the U.S. District Court, Office of Passports and Immigration, and later, worked for the Corps of Engineers. He retired in 1992, after serving several years in the Defense Investigative Service, completing 30 years of service in the Federal Government.



For 14 years, Tony was a musician and soldier in the 234th Oregon Army National Guard Band. He retired in 1995, completing 26 years of military service. After the family moved to Salem, OR, Tony participated in many community organizations, among them Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Interfaith Hospitality Network, Chemeketans, Capital Kiwanis, CERT, the SMART reading program, and he volunteered at winter warming shelters for the homeless. He enjoyed playing clarinet and occasionally saxophone with the Salem Pops Orchestra, Keizer Community Band, and the Marion County Citizens Band. He was a devout Catholic, member of Queen of Peace parish, and the Knights of Columbus.



Tony was known for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and devotion to family. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, skiing, swimming, and taking his granddogs for walks. He cherished traveling with family on multiple trips to Hawaii, occasional trips to Europe, and return trips to Pennsylvania to connect with his family.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joyce, and his children David (Lisa) Crisi and Alison (Chuck White) Crisi; grandchildren, Ethan and Aaron Crisi; and Arlo, Hannah and Sarah Crateau; Great grandson, Jasper Vignolle; Sister, Anna McCormick, Sewickley, PA; Sisters-in-law, Mary Crisi, Aliquippa PA, and Glenys Becker, Portland, OR; Brother-in-law Alvin (Lauretta) Rust, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Bennett Crisi and sister, Helen Kaluza.



Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. A final committal service and interment with full military honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Tony's desire was that memorial gifts be given in his name to any organization that helps those in need, be it food or shelter. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









