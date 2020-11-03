1/1
Anthony Paul "Tony" Brinlee
Anthony "Tony" Paul Brinlee

Salem - On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Anthony Paul Brinlee [Tony] loving Father, Grandpa, Son, and Brother passed away at the age of 67.

Tony was born in Merced, California to Alton and Juanice Brinlee. He attended schools in Salem, Gervais and graduated from Tracy High School in California. Tony was a clerk at the Salem, Oregon Post Office for 42 years. He was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps.

Tony was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. He was selfless, giving, loving and had an infectious laugh that caused you to laugh and babies to cry. He was a very special guy and we are all so thankful that he was an integral part of our lives. He brought light to our days and leaves our family better for having shared our lives with him.

A Father, Grandpa, Son and Brother's love is forever in our hearts and our love will forever be with him.

Tony was preceded in death by his Mother, Juanice. He is survived by daughters Jennifer

Brinlee and Kayla (Kyle) Brinlee McFarland, Grandchildren, Eleanor and Ben Hagan, Father, Alton (Sue) Brinlee, sister Sarah (Gary) Jennings and their Sons Bryan Lee and Ryan Scott and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Private graveside was on Monday, October 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
