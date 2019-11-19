|
|
Anton Otto Singler
Eugene - Anton Singler of Eugene died on November 14, at the age of 82. He was born in Cuyler New York in 1937. He attended school in Mt. Angel. He was married to Antonietta Albanese, deceased. He remarried Ursula Rounds. Anton is survived by his children, Christopher Singler, Arlene Saad, Carmen Finney, Rose Marie Bransfield, Annette Austin and adopted son Kolby Singler. Funeral mass will be held 11am Thursday, November 21, 2019, St Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel, Oregon. For more information go to www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019