Ardyth Joyce Nunemacher
Keizer - Ardyth Joyce Nunemacher born October 31, 1930 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Helen and Virgil Bradley. She passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Salem. A long time resident of Sacramento, California, she moved to Salem in 1990. Ardyth had 4 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husbands Joe Marvelli and Claude Nunemacher; son Craig Chastain and a great granddaughter. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, followed by a reception. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 17, 2019