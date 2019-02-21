|
|
Arlen C. (Dusty) Samard
Tangent - September 23, 1936 - February 12, 2019
Arlen C. (Dusty) Samard, 82, of Tangent, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home.
Arlen (Dusty) was born in Gladstone, Oregon to Gabriel and Martha (Harding) Samard. The family moved to Albany where Arlen (Dusty) attended Albany schools, while attending Albany Union High School he met Eileen (Zuhlke), they married in 1957 recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Arlen (Dusty) is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Kathern L. Melson of Sweet Home, Kimberly A. Samard of Millersburg, and Anthony "Tony" Samard of Jefferson; sisters, Arlene Steckley of Albany and Marilyn Ridgeway of Aumsville; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth A. Samard; twin brother, Allen Samard; brother, Darrell Samard; grandson, Tyler Troyer; and granddaughter, Nicole Ann Samard.
He began working at age 13 as a Choker Setter for a farmer (Bud Byers) pulling logs. He then worked from 1956-59 at Simpson Plywood while in ROTC at Oregon State University, entered the Navy in February 1954. Dusty served until February 16, 1962 on an Aircraft carrier ship called the Ticonderoga.
Once he returned he worked a short time for Wah Chang from 1959-1963 at which time he entered the Police Academy. Dusty then became an Oregon State Police Trooper, specializing in Game Enforcement from 1963-1966. Then he began his employment with Willamette Industries Albany Paper Mill as a Millwright in 1966 which lasted until his retirement in 1992.
During the time he was at the Paper Mill he served as a professional lobbyist for the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) from 1979 - 1992. Shortly before his retirement he was co-founder of Carroll Industries, a machine shop serving the forest products industry of Oregon. Later in 1992 he founded Samard Maintenance Consulting (SMC), rebuilding and repairing test equipment for the pulp and paper industry which continued through 2017. Dusty was also a safety coordinator/consultant for Professional Mechanical Inc.
A longtime friend, who worked with Arlen (Dusty) for many years put it best when she stated, "the really important thing to remember and communicate about Dusty is his humanity - his kindness, his friendliness and his compassion for the underdog."
Arlen (Dusty) volunteered in many ways, including: Tangent Fire Department as a Volunteer Firefighter and Training Officer for 17 years, during this time he trained at the National Fire Academy where he was given the title that so adequately fit him throughout his life of "Mr. Congeniality", serving on the Board of Director for the Fire Department for 4 years, Arlen (Dusty) was awarded Firefighter of the year in 1976; Willamette Council of Camp Fire Board of Directors volunteering in various positions including property management chairperson, as such he was responsible for managing Camp Kilowan (a 500-acre parcel of land, and another 1000-acre owned by Willamette Industries), recruiting volunteers and soliciting funds for several projects to improve Kilowan over a 28 year period; Appointed by Governor Victor Atiyeh to the Workers Compensation Labor-Management Advisory Council servicing as a committee member and later as chairperson; Co-Founder of the Workers/Compensation Labor Management Study Group serving as chair for 4 years with 7 years of total involvement; Chairperson of AWPPW Oregon Council as well as the local AWPPW #3 Political Action Committee; Spokesperson for the advisory committee on Workers Compensation issues for several members of the Pulp and Paper Industry including, James River - Regional Manager, Willamette Industries Vice President, Georgia Pacific - Reginal Manager Workers Compensation, Weyerhaeuser Company Corporate Manager; and worked with Judge Bob McAllister, Washington State Court of Appeals on several occasions surrounding his involvement in the above areas. Dusty also served as a Western Kraft Employee Federal Credit Union (WKEFCU) Supervisory Committee member in the 1990's for several years.
While Arlen (Dusty) was a lobbyist, he had several ideas surrounding safety in the workplace from the perspective of both industry and worker. Several of his ideas were submitted in bill form and went through the 5-step process ending and signed into law. One example, Arlen (Dusty) had the idea and this law was passed and remains in place today is Oregon's current safety committee bill, requiring businesses to establish an on-site safety committee who would meet throughout the year to address on the job safety concerns, as well as develop a plan including long- and short-term goals to ensure employee safety.
Arlen (Dusty) loved being outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting (archery and rifle), fishing, and camping throughout the year. For the last 20 years Arlen (Dusty) and his wife Eileen wintered in Yuma, Arizona, where Dusty was active in a Wednesday Men's Fellowship group, played on a shuffleboard team, and was known for the feather he wore in his hat. Dusty enjoyed walking around and greeting his friends throughout the day, helping if something needed to be fixed, or simply sharing a story or kind word. His day was never complete without talking to his friends. Spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild, who referred to him as Papa, was very important to him. He loved playing games and being silly with them as often as possible.
A memorial service will be at 11:00am, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Jefferson Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Tangent Fire Department or a Veterans' .
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 21, 2019