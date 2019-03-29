Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
Portland, OR
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Sundial Mobile Home Park
2310 Lancaster Dr. SE
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Erma Lowery


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlene Erma Lowery Obituary
Arlene Erma Lowery

Salem - Arlene Lowery passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 27, 2019. Arlene was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 18, 1932 to Hugo and Lillie Cook. She was raised in Salem, Oregon after coming from Nebraska as a young child.

She married Wilburn (Webb) Lowery on October 11, 1951. They were married for 65 years before she lost the love of her life in 2016. She and Webb raised their two girls in the Salem area. She worked for the Dept. of Motor Vehicles and Oregon State Police before retiring in 1983. To care for her grandchildren, while their parents worked; which was the job she cherished the most. She cherished her family and her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Arlene is survived by her daughters, Charlotte (John) Blankenship and Rebecca Lowery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Webb Lowery, brothers, Johnny, Lyle, Virgil, and sister, Ruby.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am - 11:30 am, Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton. Graveside service will be held at 1pm at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm. at Sundial Mobile Home Park, 2310 Lancaster Dr. SE, Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now