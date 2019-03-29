|
Arlene Erma Lowery
Salem - Arlene Lowery passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 27, 2019. Arlene was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 18, 1932 to Hugo and Lillie Cook. She was raised in Salem, Oregon after coming from Nebraska as a young child.
She married Wilburn (Webb) Lowery on October 11, 1951. They were married for 65 years before she lost the love of her life in 2016. She and Webb raised their two girls in the Salem area. She worked for the Dept. of Motor Vehicles and Oregon State Police before retiring in 1983. To care for her grandchildren, while their parents worked; which was the job she cherished the most. She cherished her family and her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Charlotte (John) Blankenship and Rebecca Lowery.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Webb Lowery, brothers, Johnny, Lyle, Virgil, and sister, Ruby.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am - 11:30 am, Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton. Graveside service will be held at 1pm at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm. at Sundial Mobile Home Park, 2310 Lancaster Dr. SE, Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 29, 2019