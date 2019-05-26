Arlene Marjorie Beerbower



Salem - January 16, 1920 - May 12, 2019



Arlene Beerbower was born in rural Aitkin County, Minnesota, the only child to Frank and Agnes (Petrich) Ziegenhagen. Arlene was educated in Minnesota where she played the cornet, loved dances, played on softball teams and started dating the love of her life, Darrel Beerbower. After graduation in 1935, Arlene attended secretarial college and began working. She married Darrel on August 19th, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa. Daughter Linda was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and in 1950 they moved and settled in Salem, Oregon, where daughter Cathy was born.



Arlene worked nearly 20 years for a State Farm insurance agent and then in contract sales for Sears until she retired at age 62. Mom was a fabulous cook, enjoyed camping, travel, dancing, games and anything to do with nature. Darrel was an avid golfer and in the 1960's Arlene joined him. Mom loved the game and joined the Ladies Clubs at McNary and Santiam Golf Courses. Mom and Dad enjoyed special trips including Spain, Portugal, New Zealand and Canada until Darrel's passing in 2000. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 1999. Arlene continued playing golf with friends and Cathy until she was 85.



Mom took up line-dancing at age 80 at the Keizer Senior Center and continued until she was 90, when she moved to an independent apartment at Avamere Court in Keizer. In 2013, she moved to residential assisted living at Avamere where she enjoyed the fun and loving staff who became good friends for 6 years until her passing at 99. Mom loved to laugh and lived life with pure love for her family and friends who will dearly miss her.



Arlene was predeceased by her sweet husband Darrel and is survived and loved by her daughters Linda Beerbower and Cathy Day, and son-in-law Wayne Day.



Special thanks are given to the amazing staff and extended family in the residential assisted living community in Avamere Court at Keizer for the friendship and loving care given Arlene and their support to her family. You are all very special. The family will have a private internment at Willamette National Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.