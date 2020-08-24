Arlene Walker



Stayton - Our Mother, Arlene Arae Walker passed away with her children by her side in Poway, CA on August 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Arlene was born on March 25, 1939 and grew up on a farm in Stayton, Oregon with her parents, Eleanor and Raymond Minten and five siblings: Ronnie, Wayne, Marcella, Laneda and Sherry. She is survived by all of her siblings; her three children: Kim Giokaris & husband John of Poway, Candace Gavan & her husband John of Agoura Hills, and Ryan Walker and his wife Berenice of Scripps Ranch, as well as her seven grandchildren: Jim, Nick, Melanie, Ben, Bo, Jacob, and Ethan, and great-granddaughter, Layla. Arlene was a devout Catholic her entire life and spent several years serving as a Eucharistic minister at Saint Gabriel's in Poway. In her later years she attended St. Rafael's Parish when she lived in an independent living home in Rancho Bernardo. She was a dedicated homemaker who was deeply involved in the lives of her children, and as a talented seamstress, even made clothing for her daughters and decorations for the home. Later in life she also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and serving on the welcome committee at her independent living facility. She will be dearly missed by her family and long-time caregivers Beatriz Garcia and Ernestine Delacruz, as well as being lovingly remembered by all those whose lives she touched.



Her Celebration of Life was held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary in Poway, California where she had been residing. She will also be having a Catholic Rosary and Funeral Mass for Christian burial at Immaculate Conception Parish in Stayton, Oregon. We invite all family and friends to attend her Celebration of Life on Friday, August 28, at 2:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. The Rosary and Mass for Christian burial will be for immediate family members only. The Graveside Memorial will be open for ALL family and friends to attend.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store