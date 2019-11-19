|
|
Arleta M. Peterson
Keizer - Arleta Mildred (Boge) Peterson was born on June 24, 1929 in Beaverton, Oregon. She passed peacefully on Nov 14, 2019 at 90 years of age.
She grew up with parents Veldon and Beulah (Archer) Boge and brothers, Veldon Jr., and Merwyn (both deceased) and sister, Ilene Sanders, who resides in Harrisburg, OR.
Arleta married her beloved Harold "Pete" Peterson on June 26, 1948. Together, they started their business "Peterson Associated Engineers" (PAE) in 1967. Today, PAE has expanded to include large construction projects in multiple states. Arleta was very proud of their PAE legacy.
Arleta enjoyed traveling the world with Pete and cheering on the OSU Beavers. As a child, she was a committed church-goer and received a special recognition from her church for 10 years of perfect attendance, for which she was also very proud.
She and Pete were blessed with 3 children, Ann Haldy (Milwaukie, OR); Jack Peterson (Corvallis, OR); Mark Peterson (Salem, OR); 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren - all of whom she loved dearly. Arleta is also survived by sister, Ilene, multiple nieces, nephews and extended family.
The Peterson family would like to thank the kind and thoughtful people at Avamere Independent Living, Willamette Valley Hospice and the multiple physicians who gave their time so generously; especially Dr. Renee Prins for the exceptional care she gave Arleta while treating her multiple myeloma.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to a in her name.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019