Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Salem - Arline Ione Smith passed away on January 17th in Salem Or.

Arline was born in Williston, North Dakota on Oct 14 1924 to Thorvald and Marie Haagenson.

She was a second generation Norwegian American.

In 1967 Arline moved to Salem Or with her two sons to join her parents.

The following year she started working for Salem-Keizer Schools transportation department where she worked until her retirement.

Arline is survived by her sons Thomy, Tarry (Wilma). Granddaughters Carissa (Travis), Tiffany (Beau), Mika, and Annika. Great grandchildren Piper, Benit, Coley, and Jovie.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11:30 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 19, 2019
